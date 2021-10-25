HGI Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the first quarter worth $227,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIBB. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $81.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.34%.

In other news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

