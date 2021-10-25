Ferris Capital LLC Makes New $34.52 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 632,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,524,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ferris Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

