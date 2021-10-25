HGI Capital Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after acquiring an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Zillow Group stock opened at $93.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.59.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.