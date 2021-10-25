Ferris Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ferris Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ferris Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $106.69 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.46.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.