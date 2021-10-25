Echo Street Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 122,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

