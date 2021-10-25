Echo Street Capital Management LLC Buys 175,849 Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC) by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,849 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLAC. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,005,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLAC opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

