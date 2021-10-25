311,254 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,261,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 58,074 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $3,202,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,099,810 shares of company stock worth $334,187,586 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $339.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion and a PE ratio of -111.40. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

