Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 597 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Constellium were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 332,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 245,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Constellium stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
About Constellium
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
