Sirios Capital Management L P Sells 597 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Constellium were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,453,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 332,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 245,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Constellium stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

