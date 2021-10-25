Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2,866.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,777 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $29,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AON by 18.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AON by 12.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 19.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AON by 94.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AON by 1.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period.

Shares of AON opened at $320.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $321.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.15.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

