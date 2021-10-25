Echo Street Capital Management LLC Has $13.74 Million Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQRU) by 14.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,373,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,511 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Independence were worth $13,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Independence by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Independence by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000.

ACQRU stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

