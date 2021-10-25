Echo Street Capital Management LLC Takes $21.13 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

CNI stock opened at $135.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

