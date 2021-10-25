Enlightenment Research LLC Purchases New Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Gevo in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $98,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

