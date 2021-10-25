Enlightenment Research LLC Grows Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Enlightenment Research LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,380.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.59.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $99.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

