Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,531 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after buying an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6,340.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,911,000 after purchasing an additional 723,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 772.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 482,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,279,000 after purchasing an additional 427,420 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 448,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,690,000 after purchasing an additional 319,198 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $176.70 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.49 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,695 shares of company stock worth $9,147,907. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

