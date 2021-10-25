26,100 Shares in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after buying an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 124,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after buying an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 84,859 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of VNTR opened at $3.01 on Monday. Venator Materials PLC has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $320.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

