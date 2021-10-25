Pinz Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Pinz Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sientra were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sientra alerts:

SIEN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

SIEN opened at $5.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Sientra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 119.58% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sientra news, CEO Ronald Menezes bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $40,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,747.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 8,698 shares of company stock worth $59,002 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.