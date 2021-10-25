Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,895,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225,005 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $266,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 22.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,443,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,756,000 after buying an additional 817,773 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In related news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

