Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $297.45 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,505,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $297,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $131.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $131.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.