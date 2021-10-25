3,929 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 378,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.80.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $72.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

