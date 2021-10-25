Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 97,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,633 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 611,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NYSE BX opened at $137.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $137.84.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

