PolkaWar One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaWar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,969.90 or 1.00227743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.38 or 0.06528076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021317 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,843,880 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PWARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolkaWar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaWar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.