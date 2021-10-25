Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $48.73 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $2,863,363 in the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,552,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,209,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

