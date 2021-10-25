Brokerages Set Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Price Target at $2.75

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,903,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 756,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYG opened at $2.70 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

