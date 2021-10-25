Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Cut by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.