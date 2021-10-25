Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.19.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

