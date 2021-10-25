Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.620-$3.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $14.080-$14.120 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $485.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.29.

ROP stock opened at $487.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

