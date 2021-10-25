Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 15,256 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.29% of Avient worth $57,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Avient by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $53.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.