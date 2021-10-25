Northern Trust Corp Sells 99,497 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,497 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Fidelity National Financial worth $80,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

