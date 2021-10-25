Pinz Capital Management LP Takes Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.