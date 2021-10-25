Maven Securities LTD Sells 6,429 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,081,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 295.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 122,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 91,163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 60.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,253,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,657,000 after acquiring an additional 751,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

