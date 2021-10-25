Maven Securities LTD Invests $1.18 Million in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWH. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 566.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,500 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 384.3% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,400,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,690 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 67.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 180.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 453,761 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $17.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $774.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

