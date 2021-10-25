Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.18% of Sohu.com worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOHU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $841.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.09. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Sohu.com had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

