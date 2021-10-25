Cipher Capital LP Trims Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 90.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,689 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,891,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 513,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,075,000 after buying an additional 124,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

