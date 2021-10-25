Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $462,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $95.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.92. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $84.38 and a 12-month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. The company had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

