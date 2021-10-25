CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 103,022 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,803,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,992,000 after purchasing an additional 273,128 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.