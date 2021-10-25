Maven Securities LTD Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Maven Securities LTD trimmed its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,418 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WVE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after buying an additional 741,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,652,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WVE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wave Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.43. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

