Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.17% of Scorpio Tankers worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,619 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

NYSE STNG opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

