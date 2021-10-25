Andra AP fonden Sells 3,000 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $231.97 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $235.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.