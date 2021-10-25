Premier Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth $1,418,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PowerFleet by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PowerFleet by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 109,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,209 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.34.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

PowerFleet Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

