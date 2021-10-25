Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KLA were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 66.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $163,732.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,339.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $343.03 on Monday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $190.21 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.77 and its 200 day moving average is $327.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.