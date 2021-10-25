Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $138,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $46,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,654,242 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $107.45 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.74 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.49.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

