Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $169,000 in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWW. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,259,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMMO by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,005,000 after buying an additional 3,541,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 40.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 825,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMMO by 150.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 718,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.00 and a beta of -0.68. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POWW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

