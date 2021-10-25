Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $145,000 in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 52,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 94,541 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $44.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

