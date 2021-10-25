Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $338,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $81,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTLY opened at 14.01 on Monday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 12.84 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.86.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

