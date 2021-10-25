GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:GBL opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $737.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.64.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $75.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GAMCO Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

In other GAMCO Investors news, CAO Kieran Caterina sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

