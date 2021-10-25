Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to Announce -$0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). BigCommerce posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.03 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $152,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,122 shares of company stock worth $20,144,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

