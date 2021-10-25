Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Announce -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.63) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.81). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 109.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.16%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $19.11 on Friday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 20.5% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,117,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,941,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,857,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

