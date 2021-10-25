THEKEY Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.31 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $346,720.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000061 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

