BSCView Price Hits $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. BSCView has a market cap of $268,236.59 and $31,202.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSCView coin can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00069327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,969.90 or 1.00227743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.38 or 0.06528076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021317 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

Buying and Selling BSCView

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

