Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.16). Amyris reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Amyris stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after buying an additional 7,827,670 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,289,000 after buying an additional 636,216 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,069,000 after buying an additional 726,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 51.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,361,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,023,000 after buying an additional 1,141,422 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

